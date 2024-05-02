Orlando’s Museum of Illusions honors Florida teachers with free admission

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teachers can participate in a special Orlando offer for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Museum of Illusions at ICON Park will give teachers free admission from May 6 through May 10.

Museum of Illusions introduces “edutainment” with optical illusions based on math, science and psychology in an entertaining setting.

It also encourages hands-on learning and experiences with 50 exhibits.

Teachers must show their valid school ID and provide an email address.

On Friday, May 3, the museum will offer free guided tours to get ideas for future field trips. Registration is required for the tours.

