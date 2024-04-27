Local

3 new food concepts arrive at ICON Park in Orlando

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

3 new food concepts at ICON Park Orlando From left to right: Evoo: Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen, Winnie Tea Bar (ICON Park Orlando /ICON Park Orlando)

ORLAND, Fla. — A new wave of international flavors arrives at the ICON Park in Orlando.

Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen, The Bone Korean Fried Chicken and Winnie Tea Bar are now open at the Wheelhouse Market.

The variety of international dishes gives everyone a taste to enjoy, including some vegan food.

The re-imagined food hall at the base of the Orlando Eye features street food from cultures worldwide with a take on “fast comfort” street foods.

Each food concept will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are the three food concepts:

Evoo: Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen

The Lebanese fast-casual dining includes tender shawarma and vegetarian options.

Dishes feature falafel, grilled meats and dips like hummus and baba ganoush.

The Bone: Korean Fried Chicken

Korean fried chicken recipes have become popular in the food scene, and The Bone will offer Korean Ramen, Spicy Rice Cakes, soy garlic wings and gochujang-infused glazed wings.

The Winnie Tea Bar: Boba Teas and Mochi Donuts

This tea bar is a twist on the traditional boba tea experience. Each drink is handcrafted, from classic flavors to new creations.

Guests can enjoy a mochi donut with their teas.

