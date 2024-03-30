ICON Park restaurant will offer weekend brunches

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Mediterranean restaurant at ICON Park in Orlando is now offering weekend brunches.
The expanded dining experience at the Helena Modern Riviera will start this weekend.
There will be an Easter Brunch buffet on Sunday, March 31, from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. with an exclusive meal.
Every Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy live music and breakfast staples, such as waffles, smoked salmon, ceviche, paella, and Greek salad.
Brunch service will have extravagant breakfast favorites and classic dishes with a Mediterranean twist.
One of the dishes, the Breakfast Board with fried chicken and waffles, French toast, a parfait with fresh fruit and granola, bacon and pastries, is made for sharing.
Reservations include a complimentary mimosa for guests 21 and older.
Helena Modern Riviera’s soft opening will continue until this spring’s official grand opening.
