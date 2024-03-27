Florida Film Festival takes you on ‘A Road Trip for Yer Mind’

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Florida Film Festival returns for its 33rd year in the Winter Park Village.

Diversity, creativity and filmmaking will be celebrated at the Enzian Theater & Regal Cinemas from April 12 through April 21.

Officials announced the celebrity guests will be actor and comedian John Cleese and actress Natasha Lyonne.

This year’s theme is “A Road Trip for Yer Mind,” and takes film enthusiasts on an adventure with new horizons. The experience is described as a “cinematic road trip” with untold stories.

Read: Dance to disco with dino-mite in Orlando

Over 2,800 films were submitted from over 101 countries worldwide.

The festival selected 171 films, including 48 features and 123 short films.

“This year, we celebrate the diversity of films and shorts that will take you on a journey unlike any other,” says Deanna Tiedtke. “Each short program, feature film, and party is a unique stop on this cinematic road trip, offering a spectrum of perspectives and narratives.”

Read: Enjoy local breweries while raising money for this Central Florida zoo

Most of the films will make their Florida premiere at FFF, and 32 films feature local talent connected to the Sunshine State.

Thirty-seven selected films are from people who were showcased in the festival before.

For more information and ticket details, click here.

See photos from the 2022 festival below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Florida Film Festival The Florida Film Festival has officially kicked off. (Matt Milano)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group