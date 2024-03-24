Enjoy local breweries while raising money for this Central Florida zoo

SANFORD, Fla. — Brews Around the Zoo returns at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

Adult guests can sip and stroll at this beer-tasting event with over 30 options.

There will also be wine and seltzer selections.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the zoo, which supports animal conservation and education in the community.

Read: Sunset Songs Series: Ocala’s musical events

The zoo will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 13, and the event will happen no matter the weather.

Brews Around the Zoo will be open to guests over 21, who must show a valid ID.

Click here for ticket information.

Read: A local Central Florida zoo welcomes a new baby animal

See a list of the featured wineries and breweries:

SweetWater Brewing Co.

Sunshine Bliss Winery

Wicked Weed Brewing Co.

Central 28 Beer Co.

Wop’s Hops Brewing Co.

Sanford Brewing Co.

101 North Winery

Fox Horn Winery

Victory Brewing Co.

Blue Springs Brewing Co.

Civil Society Brewing

Dees Brothers Brewery

3 Daughters Brewing Co.

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Golden Road Brewing

Tampa Bay Brewing

Clubtails

Woodchuck

Surfside

Nutrl

Kona

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Brews Around the Zoo Brews Around the Zoo returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group