A local Central Florida zoo welcomes a new baby animal

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens has announced the arrival of a new baby blue duiker.

Blue duikers are the second smallest antelope species in the world.

The small male antelope can grow to 14 inches tall, weigh between 7 and 10 pounds, and have a life expectancy as high as 20 years.

The tiny new addition was born at the zoo in February.

According to zookeepers, they have been closely monitoring the baby blue duiker to ensure its health and safety.

As the baby blue duiker grows stronger and more independent, zoo visitors can observe the calf exploring its habitat and interacting with the surroundings.

The zoo said the blue duikers share a habitat with the wreathed hornbills.

Blue duikers can be found in dense forests in Central Africa, where it’s hot, humid and muddy.

The animals tend to eat vegetables and fruit found in their native habitat.

