Two Central Florida natives to appear as contestants on American Idol

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Idol will feature two contestants who are from the Central Florida area.

Alyssa Raghu from Lake Nona and Deida Jeudy from Tavares will appear on this Sunday’s episode of American Idol.

For Raghu this will be her third time appearing on the show, as she was a contestant in 2018 and 2019.

“My previous years on American Idol have been so impactful for my own character,” Raghu said.

For Deida her motivation to be a contestant came from her brothers.

“They’re supportive of me, they’re really the reason why I wanted to push myself. Music is also a big factor in their life,” Jeudy said.

When asked about what was the most exciting thing about being on the show here’s what they said.

“To see the judge’s reaction to me as a 21 year old on the show versus me just starting out and never being a part of the industry at 15, that is so surreal,” Raghu said.

“Meeting other people who have the same goals which was so amazing to see other people have the same interests as me,” Jeudy said.

Catch Alyssa and Deida on American Idol on Sunday at 8 pm.

