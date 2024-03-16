16-year-old girl dead, another injured after stabbing, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl has died following a stabbing Friday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened near an Amscot on South Goldenrod Road.

According to a news release, deputies received a call about a physical altercation in the area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered two 16-year-old girls who had been stabbed.

Investigators said the teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not released details about what led up to the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

See a map of the area below:

