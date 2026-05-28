Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division schedules fogging operation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. — Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions in commission District 5 on May 28th to reduce mosquito populations.

Fogging will begin at sunset and continue during the evening as conditions allow. All mosquito control operations are performed by trained, state-licensed applicators and only take place when weather conditions allow.

If you want to request Mosquito Control service, call 850-937-2188 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.

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