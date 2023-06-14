Ethics commission finds no probable cause Osceola County School Board member misused his position

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday that it found no probable cause that an Osceola County School Board member misused his position.

The commission said in a statement that it rejected the claim that Jon Arguello misused his position when he solicited campaign funds for his sister’s campaign, using school board letterhead for a press release that included his personal opinion.

Arguello took to his Facebook page to announce that the complaint was dismissed.

“A terrible act of political vengeance is what it was,” he said.

In February 2022, Arguello was accused of intimidating a vendor that would not contribute to his sister’s campaign.

At that time, a letter was sent from the school district to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him if Arguello should be suspended from office or not.

