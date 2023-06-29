Eustis police search for accused groper who was shot at by officer

EUSTIS, Fla. — Police in Eustis are looking for a man who is accused of groping a woman and nearly hitting an officer with a truck.

Officers said he’s accused of groping a woman who was jogging Tuesday night.

Police said he also nearly hit an officer with his truck as he tried.

Officials said the officer opened fire to protect their own life as the man used the truck as a deadly weapon.

A ring doorbell video shows a woman walking down the street in Eustis. A man is also seen walking back and forth in the same area.

Police said the man later groped the woman in the same area.

When police arrived, the man jumped back in his truck and sped towards an officer, officials said.

The officer fired his weapon into the truck, but the man was able to get away.

He was driving a black pickup Cadillac Escalade truck with damage to the passenger side.

Eustis police are asking anyone with information about the groping incident or the suspect to come forward.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

