Evans High School students get hands on experience at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Evans High School students were able to attend a Saw Bones Workshop at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute Wednesday.

This was a push for students to learn about careers in medicine, specifically orthopedic surgery.

“You don’t have to be a doctor,” Dr. Hamadi Murphy, an orthopedic surgeon, said. “There are other aspects of medicine, a PA, a nurse, support staff in the OR, they’re all part of the team.”

Students looked at photos of x-rays, saw how 3D printers can help surgeons prepare for a procedure, and even watched as Dr. Murphy performed an example of an external fixation.

Hellena Kyama is a senior at Evans and will be attending UCF this summer with hopes to one day pursue medical school.

“What’s been your favorite part so far? Channel 9′s Sam Martello asked. “Learning about the drill and the bones,” Kyama said. “It was my first time seeing it in real life.”

While Jamal Joseph doesn’t think he will go into the medical field he said students should take advantage of any opportunity they have.

“Even if you’re not interested try it out,” Joseph said. “You never know where this might lead you to. It’s a great opportunity. It might be a blessing.”

Community partners serving Evans High Schools said it is so important for these students from the Pine Hills community to get these hands-on experiences.

“Helps to expose them not only to the jobs in the medical field, in this case, what those are really all about, but it exposes them to all opportunities, people who they might not normally meet, and allows them to dream bigger,” Kelly Astro, the Community Partnership Director for the Childrens’ Home Society, which serves Evans, said.

