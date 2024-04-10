Titusville Disabled American Veterans group hosts ceremony to replace stolen U.S. flag

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The United States flag is once again flying over a Brevard County veterans group after theirs was stolen last week.

The Disabled American Veterans Group of Titusville held a raising ceremony for their new flag Wednesday morning.

Commander John Dunn says a local resident replaced the flag’s rope for free after it was cut down last Thursday.

The group also received three new grills as the person arrested for cutting down the flag was also accused of damaging their only other grill.

Commander Dunn says they’re amazed by the community’s fast response.

“It means a lot to us because that flag means everything to a veteran,” Dunn said. “I got a call from a buddy of mine in Maine saying, ‘hey, I saw you on TV up here on the local Maine Channel.’”

Police arrest man accused of flag theft at local veteran’s facility A man accused of taking an American flag from the Disabled American Veterans Titusville is in custody, the Titusville Police Department said. (WFTV)

Titusville police say 42-year-old Jonathan Wayne Smyth cut down the flag and stole it Thursday.

Investigators said initial evidence showed Smyth went to the DAV property after hours.

“We got great pictures and put it up on Facebook,” said Commander John Dunn with the DAV Titusville chapter. “And within an hour, we had six different people tell us what his name was.”

Smyth was booked into the Brevard County jail the very next day on charges of breaking and entering, criminal mischief and petit theft.

