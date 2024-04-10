Fire that damaged 2 homes in Casselberry under investigation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused two homes to go up in flames Tuesday in Seminole County.

Firefighters rushed to the fire around 4:30 p.m.

Smoke and fire poured out of the side of one of those homes along Shady Hollow in Casselberry.

Skywitness 9 got a look at some of the damage the fire left behind.

Officials said one home suffered 50% damage and fire burned through about 25% of a second home.

Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Seminole County Fire Department said.

2nd alarm fire on Shady Hollow in Casselberry: Fire possibly started between 2 homes with a downed power line. One home 50% fire damaged, second 25% involved. 2 patients for smoke inhalation, both refused transport. Duke Energy on scene & @RedCrossCFL contacted pic.twitter.com/DbQfqAN6L3 — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) April 9, 2024

SCFD said while there was a power line down between the two structures, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who were impacted by the fire.

