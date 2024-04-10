Crews rescue 2 dogs in Palm Bay house fire

PALM BAY, Fla. — Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they received reports of the blaze around 3 p.m. on Emerson Drive.

Once fire crews arrived at the scene in the southeast part of the city, they reported heavy smoke.

Crews quickly contained the fire and rescued two dogs that were inside.

No other injuries were reported.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said the dogs were the only ones inside at the time of the fire.

Crews also helped to clean up the debris.

There are no details on what started the fire.

