Local

Crews rescue 2 dogs in Palm Bay house fire

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Crews battle house fire in Palm Bay Palm Bay Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house fire scene on Emerson Drive and found heavy smoke. They rescued two dogs. (Palm Bay Fire Rescue /Palm Bay Fire Rescue)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

PALM BAY, Fla. — Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Fire officials said they received reports of the blaze around 3 p.m. on Emerson Drive.

Once fire crews arrived at the scene in the southeast part of the city, they reported heavy smoke.

Crews quickly contained the fire and rescued two dogs that were inside.

Read: Orange County transportation tax initiative suspended after mayor reverses course

No other injuries were reported.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said the dogs were the only ones inside at the time of the fire.

Crews also helped to clean up the debris.

There are no details on what started the fire.

Image 1 of 8

Crews battle house fire in Palm Bay Palm Bay Fire Rescue said it received reports of the fire Tuesday afternoon on Emerson Drive. (Palm Bay Fire Rescue /Palm Bay Fire Rescue)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read