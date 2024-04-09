Trial for man accused of killing pregnant stepmom begins

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A trial began Tuesday for the Eustis man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in 2019.

The suspect, Ian Anselmo, was the woman’s stepson. The now 26-year-old is pleading insanity.

A jury heard opening statements Tuesday in the case.

His defense is that he was delusional and didn’t understand the impacts of his actions.

Ian Anselmo made a call to police in March 2019, saying that he “killed someone.”

Read: Trial begins Monday for man accused of strangling, killing pregnant stepmom

When Eustis police arrived at Greenwood Cemetary, they found a pregnant Sue Ellen barely alive in the driver’s seat of a car with a cord around her neck.

The reason why it happened still hasn’t been revealed.

Multiple law enforcement officers took the stand Tuesday, corroborating that Anselmo was responsible.

Read: Orange County deputies investigating fatal shooting near Sky Lake

The state brought out multiple witnesses from law enforcement to testify he admitted to what he was doing and they played the 911 call to prove it.

Police discovered Sue Ellen was planning on leaving Anselmo’s father and was afraid to be around them.

Attorneys said Anselmo had a sheltered childhood, took antidepressants since he was 10 years old and did not have a grasp of reality.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for more details on this story.

Trial begins Monday for man accused of strangling, killing pregnant stepmom Trial starts Monday for the Eustis man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in 2019. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group