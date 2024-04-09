Orange County deputies investigating fatal shooting near Sky Lake

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting near the Sky Lake area that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 7500 block of Exchange Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the responding deputies arrived to find one person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Deputies have only identified the person shot as a man in his 50s.

Everyone else involved in the shooting stayed at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooter has not been identified.

No other details on the sequence of events leading up to the shooting have been released.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, deputies said.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

