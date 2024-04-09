Michigan school shooter’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, to be sentenced

Jennifer and James Crumbley, who this year became the first parents to be held criminally liable for a school shooting carried out by their child, are appearing in a Michigan courtroom on Tuesday to hear their sentences.

In separate trials earlier this year, juries found the Crumbleys guilty of four counts each of involuntary manslaughter after the couple’s then-15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The charges include one for each of the four students killed: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Victim impact statements will be read in court before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews delivers the Crumbleys’ sentences, The Detroit News reported. The couple, who has been barred from contacting each other, did not immediately make eye contact with one another in court, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors have asked that both the Crumbleys get sentences between 10 and 15 years, the Detroit Free Press reported. Attorneys for the pair, who have been jailed since their arrest in December 2021, have asked they be sentenced to time served, according to the newspaper.

Authorities said the Crumbleys ignored clear signs of their son’s deteriorating mental health before buying him a gun days before the November 2021 shooting. They failed to keep the gun secured or mitigate the risk he posed to other students, prosecutors said.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty in 2022 to two dozen charges, including terrorism and multiple counts of first-degree murder. In January, a judge sentenced him to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole

Prosecutors previously said that social media posts showed that the teen had planned the November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in advance. In addition to the four deaths, seven other people were injured.

