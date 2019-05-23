  • Ex-day care worker says she'd ‘never do this intentionally' after child dies in hot van

    By: Kelly Healey , Jeff Deal

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 reporter Jeff Deal spoke with a former day care worker who is facing manslaughter charges after police said she left a 3-year-old boy in a hot van in 2017.

     

    Related Headlines

    Police said Deborah St. Charles was the driver of the van and admitted she was distracted when she thought she had dropped off the children.

     

    Myles Hill died after he was left for nearly 12 hours in the van, which was parked outside the now-defunct Little Miracles Daycare, police said. The temperature inside the van reached more than 100 degrees, investigators said.

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

    St. Charles said she didn’t do it on purpose.

     

    “I would never do nothing like this on purpose. I love kids. I have two boys of my own. I would never do this intentionally to a child,” St. Charles said.  

     

    Photos: Myles Hill, 3, found dead in hot vehicle

     

    St. Charles, who is out on bail, was in court Thursday for a hearing. Her attorney tried to keep evidence, including a demonstration video police made showing how the door locks on the van did not work properly, out of the trial.

     

    Myles Hill, 3, found dead inside day care van in Orlando, police say.
    Source: Hill family
    Myles Hill, 3, found dead inside day care van in Orlando, police say.
    Source: Hill family

     

    The judge granted a request to keep what the defense called another "experiment" police did showing the temperature inside the van reached more than 140 degrees.

     

    Video: OPD evidence shows why child couldn't escape hot van

     

    St. Charles faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

     

    The case is scheduled to go to trial in August.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories