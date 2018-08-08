0 Relatives pay tribute to Orlando toddler 1 year after he was left in hot day care van

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vigil was held Tuesday evening, one year after an Orlando toddler died after being left almost 12 hours in a hot day care van.

Deborah Saint Charles, the driver of that van, was charged with manslaughter in the connection with the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill.

Investigators said Saint Charles exited the van twice without checking for the toddler. The day care was closed after Myles' death.

Prior to his death, Myles had been living with his grandmother, Brenda Watts.

"I had him ever since he was 2 weeks old," she said. "The morning he left home, he looked at me and said, 'Mama, I love you,' not knowing that was the last time I would ever lay eyes on my baby."

Relatives of the boy wore shirts bearing his name and image, hoping his death will serve as a cautionary tale for others.

"No mother should have to bury her son," said Chiel Banks, Myles' mother. "This child suffered, and no other child should ever suffer again because of a careless act."

Claudasha Davis, Myles' cousin, said one year later, the painful memories haven't gone away.

"I relive it every day. I'm sad some days. I cry, just try to stay strong, (because) I really miss Myles," she said. "Every time Myles (saw) me, he ... would just run to me."

Saint Charles' trial was originally scheduled to begin next week, but it has been delayed.

"I just want the people to know that justice needs to be served," Watts said.

Banks said she gave birth to another boy four months ago. His middle name is also Myles.

