Hit-and-run driver sought in deadly Pine Hills crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are looking for the person who struck two people with a car in Orange County and then drove away.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Silver Star Road near Le Havre Boulevard in Pine Hills.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling east on Silver Star Road when his car collided with a man who was trying to cross the road. Troopers said the pedestrian was not using a marked crosswalk and entered into the direct path of the oncoming Honda.

Deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County Troopers say a driver took off after colliding with two people on Silver Star Road in Orlando late Monday.

Investigators said that driver got out of his car to help the pedestrian.

That’s when, according to troopers, another vehicle traveling eastbound on Silver Star Road struck both men who were on the roadway.

FHP said witnesses told troopers that driver briefly exited his vehicle to check for damage but then drove away, continuing eastbound.

Investigators also said witnesses described the hit-and-run vehicle as a blue Chevy Malibu and believed the driver, an adult male, was wearing a black hoodie. Troopers think the car has front-end damage and should be missing its driver’s side mirror.

Deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County Troopers say a driver took off after colliding with two people on Silver Star Road in Orlando late Monday.

FHP said the unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the Honda suffered only minor injuries.

Anyone with tips about the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle involved in this crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crimeline at 1-800-423 TIPS.

Deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County Troopers say a driver took off after colliding with two people on Silver Star Road in Orlando late Monday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group