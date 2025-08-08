Video shows group of e-bike riders slowing traffic on busy stretch of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is investigating a video showing a group of e-bike riders slowing traffic on Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando.

The video shows around a dozen people on electric bicycles on the major highway.

This incident happened Thursday on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near the exit ramp for Amelia Street.

Florida state law defines interstate highways (such as I-95, I-75, and I-4) as limited-access facilities designed for high-speed motor vehicle traffic.

This means people on bicycles and electric bicycles are not allowed on the interstate.

While it’s not a criminal offence, it is considered a moving violation that can lead to fines, court costs, and the electric bicycles could be impounded.

If someone operating this type of vehicle on the highway causes a crash, it could result in stiffer penalties or criminal charges.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2025 Cox Media Group