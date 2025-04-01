Ex-husband arrested week prior to Deltona murder-suicide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about the man who Volusia County deputies say killed his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself.

Samuel Vaia is accused of killing Ashley Vaia, 38, then leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties.

Neighbors say they’ve called deputies in the past on Vaia, saying he would shoot guns in the backyard of the Parma Drive home.

Monday morning’s 911 call came from Ashley Vaia’s daughters.

“It was the victims 19-year-old daughter on the phone saying she heard screaming, glass breaking and gunshots,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Body camera video shows deputies getting to the home just after 2:20 a.m. Monday. Investigators knew Vaia was their guy. He was spotted going more than 100 miles an hour on I-95 before rolling over his SUV in Flagler County--- all caught on camera from a law enforcement helicopter.

“Then there’s a standoff. He’s inside of the vehicle. Flagler SWAT team is out there,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

It was soon learned that Vaia died from a self-inflicted gunshot. During the investigation, deputies also learned they arrested Vaia last week for a domestic situation involving a weapon.

“When deputies take him into custody, he’s armed with the firearm,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Online records show he posted a $2,000 bond. Sheriff Chitwood says Vaia was ordered to turn in all weapons on March 25. He only turned in three.

“Then you fast forward to the 31st, and here we have a mother of three, a 2-year-old, 19, and 21-year-old who is basically executed,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Neighbors we talked to didn’t want to go on camera. They said they’re heartbroken for those involved, especially the kids. Sheriff Chitwood says Vaia was determined to kill his ex-wife.

“Domestic violence inunctions is just this. A protection order is just this. A piece a paper. It’s never going to keep any woman safe when somebody’s hellbent to kill you. And clearly this guy was hellbent on killing her,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group