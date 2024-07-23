Local

Ex-Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is now under federal investigation

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — New documents released by prosecutors Tuesday show that former Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is now under federal investigation.

The documents show that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development opened an investigation into Hill last year, accusing her of applying for and receiving a $428,000 federal loan for a mortgage on a home.

That home was sold by HUD and is the same one that state investigators said Hill took after fraudulently obtaining a power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman.

They said Hill also took $100,000 of the woman’s money and allegedly spent it on purchases including a facelift.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing, and she has not been charged with any federal crimes.

But she is expected to go to trial on the state charges in September.

