Graffiti Junktion to close its Thornton Park location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Graffiti Junktion said it will close its Thornton Park location Sunday after having had a presence in Orlando’s Thornton Park District for more than 15 years.

The restaurant, which is at East Washington Street and Summerlin Avenue, announced the closure Sunday on Instagram, saying that “all good things come to an end.”

“July 28th ends the 15+ year adventure of Graffiti Junktion Thornton Park,” the restaurant said in the post. “On behalf of the staff, we thank everyone for over a decade of support and overwhelming love. We’d love to see you all one last time this week as a new chapter begins for us and the block. Let’s make sure we go out with a bang.”

Graffiti Junktion said it will close its Thornton Park location Sunday after having had a presence in Orlando's Thornton Park District for more than 15 years.

The restaurant first arrived at the neighborhood in 2010, opening in a building at East Washington and North Hyer Avenue that now houses Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen.

The restaurant moved into its current space, which used to house WildSide BBQ Bar & Grille, on New Year’s Eve 2016.

The burger joint still has locations on Curry Ford Road in Orlando’s Curry Ford West district and in Jacksonville Beach.

See a map of the restaurant below:

