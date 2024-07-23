Body discovered in retention pond at UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A body was discovered early Tuesday in a retention pond at the University of Central Florida, the UCF Police Department said.

Police said the body was discovered in the pond near Gemini Boulevard North and North Alafaya Trail.

“No suspicious activity is suspected, and there is no threat to campus,” said Amanda Sellers, a police spokeswoman. “Next of kin notifications are pending a positive identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

