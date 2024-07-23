See Red Lobster’s new owner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheddar Bay Biscuit fans, rejoice! Red Lobster officially has a new owner.

The seafood restaurant chain -- which is headquartered in downtown Orlando -- filed paperwork Monday in federal bankruptcy court, designating RL Purchaser LLC as its new owner, court records indicate.

RL Purchaser LLC comprises the chain’s current lenders, records said.

The proposed purchase price for the stalking horse bid is $376 million.

Records said Red Lobster’s lenders will obtain ownership of the company in an equity transfer.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and closed numerous stores nationwide, including many in Central Florida.

