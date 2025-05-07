Man arrested after robbing a bank in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested a man on May 5, 2025, for robbing a VyStar Credit Union in Daytona Beach.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. the DBPD responded the credit union in response to a strong-arm robbery.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., 24-year-old Jacob Callinan walked into the bank and asked the teller for a $4000 personal loan and a savings account.

After the teller told Callinan they could not get him an account due to him not having funds.

Once he realized he was not getting any help from the bank, Callinan handed the teller a note saying there was a bomb on the roof and that he was robbing the bank.

Callinan was armed and threatened to shoot everyone if he was not helped.

The teller and their manager gathered $500 in assorted bills in an envelope while pressing the robbery button, alerting the police.

After receiving the envelope, Callinan left the bank.

DBPD arrived at the bank, and while surveying the area, they located Callinan and placed him under arrest and charged him with robbery.

