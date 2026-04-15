Staff reduction of 3% announced due to enrollment decline and budget cuts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The district has announced a 3% reduction in staff, eliminating over 200 positions, including all SAFE Coordinator roles, due to sustained enrollment decline and reduced funding.

Deputy Superintendent José Martinez emphasized the need to adapt to changing circumstances in public education, citing significant financial constraints.

The district has prioritized licensed professionals who provide direct support to students, while also strengthening and expanding community partnerships.

Despite the challenges, the district remains committed to its values and believes that these necessary choices will position the district to emerge stronger and more focused on serving students and supporting staff in the future.

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