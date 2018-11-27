0 Ex-student sues school district over alleged bullying attack he says left him unconscious

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Lake Nona Middle School student said two classmates attacked him in 2016, leaving him unconscious in the school's gymnasium for several minutes before a teacher discovered him.

Attorney William McBride said Oliver Shortes and his father have filed a lawsuit against the Orange County School Board to ensure students feel safe at school.

"Our client wasn't the biggest or strongest person in his gym class or in school, and unfortunately, he was the subject of bullying," McBride said.

Records said Shortes' family had previously reported the bullying to school officials and there was no supervision at the time of the attack.

McBride said paramedics were not called and Shortes' father took him to the doctor.

"We believe he may have suffered from a traumatic brain injury as a result of being thrown to the ground by other middle school students while he was not being supervised by his coach," McBride said.

The school district said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Although the School Board has policies prohibiting bullying, the school district could not say if any students were disciplined in connection with the incident because of federal privacy rules.

McBride said more concerned parents are turning to lawyers when it comes to bullying.

"When we send our kids to school, they should be protected," he said. "They should be protected from those who would cause harm, whether emotional harm or physical."

McBride said the Orlando Police Department was called about the incident.

Channel 9 asked OPD if anyone was charged in connection with the incident, but it has not heard back.

McBride said he believes the school was negligent and should have done more to prevent the attack, but he has not ruled out naming the students in the lawsuit.

