Excessive heat warnings continue as Central Florida heads back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another record hot day is on tap for Thursday, along with the first day of school for many.

Excessive heat warnings will remain in effect as students, teachers and staff at eight different school districts in Central Florida head back to school Thursday.

Temperatures are again expected to approach some long-standing daily records. Orlando is forecast to reach 98 degrees Thursday afternoon, which would tie a record for Aug. 10 set in 1963.

There remains the usual chance of isolated storms late in the afternoon, but they won’t be widespread.

Heat indexes are again expected to reach triple-digits. The pattern of heat will continue Friday, through the weekend, and at least into Monday when even more Central Florida districts will return to school.

Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat Warnings Max heat index: Thursday, Aug. 10

The Florida Department of Health is urging residents to take the necessary precautions and follow all safety measures during the heat advisory to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies.

Those precautions include drinking plenty of water and avoiding beverages that can lead to dehydration, like alcohol or caffeinated drinks. Limit time outdoors, avoid direct exposure to sunlight and try to spend time in air-conditioned environments.

