0 Excitement, security measures ramp up for UCF's College GameDay debut

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida is getting ready for its debut on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday.

The campus and its self-declared national champion football team will host the program for the first time before its game with Cincinnati, kicking off at 8 p.m.

The school said this kind of exposure is helping not only the school’s athletic department, but its enrollment.

Last year, the school had 66,183 enrolled students. This year that number went up to 68,571.

UCF students Mikaylah Rouchard and Bryan Ashton said they've waited nearly two seasons for this weekend.

They said fans are ready to show America what UCF is made of.

“They are going to see a packed stadium. They are going to see an insane student section with a crazy mascot. And they're going to see a lot of student pride,” Rouchard said.

.@CollegeGameDay setup in full swing at @UCF! Big weekend for the @UCFKnights...I’m looking into security measures that will be in place on Saturday. More on @WFTV daybreak. pic.twitter.com/uKbfzwOjeJ — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) November 16, 2018

UCF will have one of the most nationally visible days in its history as the Knight's football game gets primetime billing on the same day ESPN hosts it's College GameDay three-hour live broadcast from the UCF campus.

The school says its come along way from its early days as a commuter school, and students are excited to see the UCF Knights on the map.

“We are going to show America how awesome UCF is. How big our campus is. How big our fan base is. And how great our team is. So we are really excited to give UCF the exposure we feel like it deserves,” Rouchard said.

The game is sold out with more than 45,000 seats sold.

To prepare for the game, UCF is ramping up security on campus.

UCF police said it will have help from more than 20 surrounding agencies.

Student are planning on getting an early start Saturday morning.

“I'm getting up at 5 in the morning to get up and go to game day so I can be in the front,” student Bryan Ashton said.

READ: ESPN College GameDay coming to Orlando for UCF game

The police department estimates about 20,000 fans will be on campus for the GameDay broadcast, and double that number are expected to show up for tailgating and the game.

The police chief said it's the biggest crowd in the school’s history, which is why students can expect to see more officers on the ground.

“In this case they will see more than they usually do because of the sheer numbers. They'll also not see a lot of the measures that we are taking into consideration,” Chief Carl Metzger said.

There are also other rules that apply to fans in attendance. There will be no alcohol allowed until 2 p.m. - two hours after the three-hour ESPN broadcast ends.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.