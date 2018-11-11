ESPN College Game Day coming to Orlando for UCF game

ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida fans thought it was a long shot, driving up to Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia game to protest, but ESPN College Game Day will be coming to Orlando.
On Sunday, a twitter account for the show tweeted that the show would come to town for the UCF game against Cincinnati on Nov. 17.
Earlier in the day, ABC announced the game would air in primetime, at 8 p.m.
Watch the announcement:
HEY @UCF_Football ... WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! @KirkHerbstreit and the crew will see you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/NUo305Ib8T— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2018
🚨 @UCF_Football fans have been waiting for this 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OY6yxSZQgA— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2018
Needless to say, the UCF football twitter account has been showing its enthusiasm.
BOOM! See you Saturday.— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 11, 2018
🎟 https://t.co/PJWJR2IaEM pic.twitter.com/No8kM2FL4I
Welcome to UCF, @CollegeGameDay!— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 11, 2018
Ready to party? 😎 pic.twitter.com/4aoJs3RlET
Glad you got it, @cbfowler! 🍊🚀— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 11, 2018
Can’t wait to have you and @KirkHerbstreit on the call from the Bounce House 🙌 #ChargeOn https://t.co/D4FCnqMGN2
Even Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer chimed in on the news:
We’re thrilled that College Gameday is coming to @citybeautiful. More great exposure for this team, @UCF and our city! https://t.co/61gHPMWAXG— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) November 11, 2018
