ESPN College Game Day coming to Orlando for UCF game

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida fans thought it was a long shot, driving up to Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia game to protest, but ESPN College Game Day will be coming to Orlando.

    On Sunday, a twitter account for the show tweeted that the show would come to town for the UCF game against Cincinnati on Nov. 17.

    Earlier in the day, ABC announced the game would air in primetime, at 8 p.m. 

    Needless to say, the UCF football twitter account has been showing its enthusiasm.  

    Even Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer chimed in on the news: 

