Orlando man pleads guilty to illegally selling machine guns, law enforcement says

, Fla. — As part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative fighting illegal immigration and violent crime, today, a man from Orlando pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing and transferring machine guns, which could lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced that twenty-six-year-old Omar Joel Rivera Olivo pleaded guilty to being part of eight deals that involved selling drugs and guns, including automatic weapons, to an undercover officer.

Officials observe that this initiative seeks to eradicate cartels and transnational criminal organizations, thereby protecting communities across the nation. According to the plea agreement, Rivera Olivo initially sold cocaine and marijuana before moving on to firearms sales.

On March 13 and March 28, he sold four firearms, some modified to be fully automatic, along with devices to convert firearms into fully automatic weapons.

Rivera Olivo also posted images online showing himself with guns, drugs and the proceeds from his illegal activities.

Machine Gun An Orlando man pleaded guilty today to two counts of possessing and transferring machine guns, facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

Machine Gun An Orlando man pleaded guilty today to two counts of possessing and transferring machine guns, facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

Law enforcement states Rivera Olivo’s guilty plea is a key milestone in the ongoing fight against illegal firearms and drug trafficking as part of Operation Take Back America.

Assistant United States Attorney Dana E. Hill is prosecuting the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group