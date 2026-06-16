Clermont man charged with first-degree murder after shooting roommate

CLERMONT, Fla. — A Clermont man is facing a first-degree murder charge after the fatal shooting of his roommate.

The Clermont Police Department arrested 33-year-old Kirby Smith in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Michael Rodriguez.

On May 20, officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Linton Court and found Rodriguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Smith called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers he had shot his friend. Police said Smith also opened the door for first responders when they arrived.

“Based on body camera footage, Mr. Smith appeared flustered and a little nervous,” Clermont Police Capt. Malcolm Draper said.

Police said Smith initially claimed he shot Rodriguez in self-defense, but investigators later found probable cause to charge him with premeditated first-degree murder.

Authorities said Smith and Rodriguez had known each other for some time as friends and business partners, and the two had also been roommates for about a month before the shooting.

Investigators said Smith told officers he and Rodriguez had been involved in a verbal argument throughout the day. Police said evidence gathered during the investigation suggested the dispute may have involved money and issues within their relationship.

“There was a lot of information in the results of their investigation that showed some type of, perhaps some money owed, some type relationship fallouts,” Draper said. “Again, I can’t go too much into everything in the case.”

Smith remains in custody without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

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