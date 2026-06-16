Partner of woman killed in dog attack arrested after three dogs found dead in home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The alleged partner of a woman who was fatally attacked by dogs last month has been arrested after three dogs were found dead inside the home they shared.

Deputies confirmed three dogs were found dead at a Blue Bonnet Drive home connected to Jodi Cowan’s death, who was fatally attacked by her neighbor’s pit bulls in May while walking her dogs.

At the time, investigators said the dogs were found inside the trailer Cowan shared with her partner. Authorities had not released details about how the animals died and had not confirmed whether a criminal investigation was underway.

According to jail records, Cowan’s partner, Donnell Elliot Smith, has now been arrested in connection with the case.

Smith faces a felony animal cruelty charge causing death or suffering, a third-degree felony. He’s also charged with three misdemeanors: unlawful confinement without food or water, without exercise or fresh air, and animal abandonment.

Smith is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, June 16, at 1:15 p.m.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

The investigation remains ongoing.

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