Deadly triple shooting reported near Kissimmee residence

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A triple shooting occurred at a Kissimmee condo on Monday evening, leaving three people shot and one of the victims pronounced dead, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, one male was killed and has been identified as the shooter. Two other adults, a male and a female, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released at the moment, as law enforcement continues its investigation.

This situation is evolving, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

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