Osceola Sheriff investigates triple shooting as possible attempted murder-suicide

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that appears to be an attempted murder-suicide.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Saratoga Resort Villas Apartments on Sheffield Circle.

Kassondra Buchanan says her 7-year-old son got her attention after spotting someone who had been shot outside their apartment. Buchanan told Channel 9 she rushed outside to find an injured teenager and his mother, who had also been shot inside the apartment.

Buchanan’s Ring doorbell camera captured the moment she ran outside to find two teens asking for help.

“They said ‘hey, call the cops, call the cops, my mom’s been shot,’” Buchanan said.

One of the teens was shot in the stomach.

Doorbell video shows Buchanan calling 911 and running back into her apartment to grab towels.

“I was in like full on panic and then like you know my motherly instincts was just like oh my God,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan says she held the towel to 18-year-old Mario’s stomach.

The other teen held pressure to his mom, Vicky Pinkley’s neck, as they waited for first responders to arrive.

Osceola County investigators say they believe the shooter shot the mom and son before turning the gun on himself. Pinkley’s family says the shooter is her on and off again boyfriend. The Sheriff’s Office says they are working to confirm the suspect’s relationship with the victim—whether he was the current boyfriend, ex or estranged.

“It was so traumatic and I just feel for those little boys and I just hope that the mother, you know, I’ve been praying ever since, you know, that that mom just makes it through,” Buchanan said.

Channel 9 spoke to Pinkley’s sister as well as the father of the children. They say both Vicky and Mario are in surgery. Vicky is in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators say the deceased suspect will be identified once next of kin is notified. The gunshot would appear to be self-inflected, the Sheriff’s Office says.

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