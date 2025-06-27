Suspended sheriff Marcos Lopez co-defendant enters not guilty plea

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants has pleaded not guilty in court.

Sharon Fedrick is facing the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

After her arrest, Fedrick claimed her innocence while walking out of the Lake County jail, saying “Just pick up the owner. I’m not the owner” in reference to the illegal gambling sites she and her co-defendants are accused of running.

Prosecutors say she has a lengthy criminal history, including an active case out of Orange County involving fraud.

This update comes after Lopez bonded out of jail Thursday evening, three weeks after his arrest.

Lopez’s wife remains behind bars after her arrest earlier in the week.

Prosecutors say they all conspired in a years-long illegal gambling operation in Osceola and Lake Counties.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group