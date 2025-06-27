Central Florida will see showers and storms continue through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A thunderstorm warning has been issued for west central Polk County until 4 p.m. This includes Lakeland and Winter Haven.

Movement is to the northeast at 20 mph. The greatest threats will be hail and winds over 50 mph.

Additional strong-to-severe storms will be possible areawide this afternoon and this evening.

We continue with our Weather On the Way for the PM hours today.

Showers and storms continued to develop at 2 p.m. and more storms are likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Today will likely feature the highest coverage of PM storms compared to the last several days.

Some storms could be strong, with most of the area at risk of severe to possibly very severe storms.

Greatest threats will be gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and hail.

The threat of intense storms will lessen this weekend, but fairly widespread coverage of PM rain and storms is likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Elevated rain and storm chances will likely continue into next week as well.

In the tropics, we are seeing a new area over Yucatan in eastern Mexico.

This complex is expected to enter the Bay of Campeche this weekend, where it could organize further.

This has a 30% (Low) chance of development over the next several days.

