Expect a wet week ahead locally as we continue to monitor the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has be a gray, gloomy and dreary Monday in Central Florida.

Monday’s clouds and passing showers are just the beginning of a wet week ahead.

Channel 9′s team of meteorologists are monitoring a front draped over South Florida, extending west to a low pressure area over the western Gulf of Mexico.

“It’ll take a few days, but the Gulf Low will approach Florida, and then make a sort of hopscotch over the state,” certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. “The result: more scattered rain Tuesday and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, overnight and Thursday.”

Heavy rain will be the greatest threat to Central Florida.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, a separate system over the Caribbean is showing higher potential to develop into a tropical depression or named storm later this week.

The next name would be “Vince.”

“But flow pattern would keep this system well southeast of Florida,” Waldenberger said.

