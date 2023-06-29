‘Extreme Heat Day’: Rain chances down as Central Florida heats up

ORLANDO, Fla. — The rain chances will be lower on Thursday, but the heat will still be high.

After a muggy and dry start, Central Florida will be very hot in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees Thursday.

However, the heat index will make our temperatures feel like 105 degrees.

Highs for Thursday in Central Florida

Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing rain and a pop-up storm on Thursday.

This hot summer storm pattern continues the next few days.

We’ll see a better chance of afternoon storms next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics and things are currently quiet.

