‘Extreme Heat Day’: Rain chances down as Central Florida heats up

ORLANDO, Fla. — The rain chances will be lower on Thursday, but the heat will still be high.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
After a muggy and dry start, Central Florida will be very hot in the afternoon.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees Thursday.
See: 9 things to know about malaria after cases reported in Florida
However, the heat index will make our temperatures feel like 105 degrees.
Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing rain and a pop-up storm on Thursday.
Read: Disturbance south of Bermuda being monitored
This hot summer storm pattern continues the next few days.
We’ll see a better chance of afternoon storms next week.
Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics and things are currently quiet.
Read: Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group