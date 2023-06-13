Extreme heat through the rest of the week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be extremely hot for the rest of the week.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees in the afternoon.
The heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be as high as 107 degrees Tuesday.
Watch: Alligator attacks drone during Florida sheriff’s office training class
The UV Index will also be at extreme levels in our area.
The high UV levels mean people can experience fast burn times after only 15 minutes in the sun.
Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing pop-up rain and showers Tuesday.
Read: New cruise ship to start sailing from Port Canaveral this year
Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the mid-70s.
The tropics and thankfully quiet with no storm systems forecast to impact Florida.
Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group