New cruise ship to start sailing from Port Canaveral this year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new cruise ship will call Port Canaveral home starting later this year.

Norwegian Cruise Lines announced this month that the Norwegian Epic will sail out of Port Canaveral starting Dec. 17.

The ship will offer seven-day eastern and western Caribbean trips.

“She’s a terrific addition to our fleet of homeported ships offering a variety of Caribbean sailings to meet the surging demand,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO.

The cruise line said the ship offers amenities such as a bowling alley, ice bar, and the only bowl slide at sea.

