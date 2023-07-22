Eye on the Tropics: Invest 95-L could become a tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite being less organized than Friday, the low-pressure area in the tropics called ‘Invest 95-L’ still has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression or named system by the end of next week as it approaches the Caribbean.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said models indicate a track far to the south.

Still, it’s too early to know where it will go or how organized 95-L will become.

While water temperatures are warm, it may battle the dry Saharan Air for part of its journey.

Tropical Storm Don is still way out to sea and moving farther away.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue monitoring the tropics and provide live updates on Eyewitness News.

Although a little less organized than yesterday, AL95 could still become a tropical depression or even named system by next week as it approaches the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/vFHBueKNCS — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 22, 2023





