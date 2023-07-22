Showers cool off a hot Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Although a heat advisory is in place for ultra-hot temperatures and heat indexes well above 100, showers have already popped up in some areas starting to cool things off.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms will become more widespread, especially at the beaches through the end of the afternoon.

Please take cover from lightning that develops nearby through the evening.

Pop-up storms are already developing, the lightning threat will increase, especially at the beaches, through the end of the day. Get alerts when lightning develops nearby with our app: https://t.co/cNHkwRXBg2. pic.twitter.com/LRiIiRf8UY — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 22, 2023

For Sunday, a few spotty morning showers and an earlier onset of afternoon storms should knock the temperatures down at least a few degrees in many locations.

