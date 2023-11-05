Eye on the tropics: Invest 97L moves over land in Central America

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 97L, the disturbance in the southern Caribbean, moved over land Saturday night in Central America.

While it no longer holds the potential for tropical development, heavy rain could cause flooding and mudslides in regions of Nicaragua and Honduras, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet, and no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic over the next week, according to Crimi.

Officially, November is the final month of Hurricane Season.

“Water temperatures in the Caribbean are still in the 80s and tropical development is still possible during the month of November,” Crimi said.

“We’ll continue to monitor the tropics for the last 25 days of the 2023 season.”

