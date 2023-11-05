Warm, beautiful, sunny Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is going to be a great day to head outdoors in Central Florida.

Expect sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures today.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

WFTV Sunday weather graphics Sunday weather WFTV (WFTV news staff)

The Channel 9 viewing area should be rain-free.

Winds will be out of north at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night will be cool and clear with lows in the 50s.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week will be quiet, with a gradual warmup.

Highs will climb to into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week, Crimi said.

