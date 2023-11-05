Volusia County officials celebrate first dog-friendly beach in over 30 years

ORMOND BEACH , Fla. — There is a new spot in Volusia County for dogs and their owners to enjoy.

County officials cut the ribbon on the newly designated dog beach Saturday morning.

It is the first dog-friendly beach to open in the county in more than three decades.

The beach is between Rockefeller Driver and Milsap Road in Ormond Beach.

Officials ask owners to follow some rules at the beach, including keeping dogs on a leash no longer than six feet, cleaning up after them, keeping them from disturbing the dunes and wildlife and making sure pups have their latest rabies vaccinations.

Officials said dog bag dispensers will be available within the designated zone.

For those driving to the new dog beach, the county said there will be plenty of parking spaces, like the off-beach lots at Cardinal Drive and Rockefeller Drive and parking spaces at Andy Romano Beachfront Park.

The section of the beach is open between dawn and dusk, seven days a week.

The Volusia County Council voted in July to approve this pilot program.

Dogs are already allowed at the Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet and Smyrna Dunes Park in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials plan to test this out for 18 months.

