Volusia County’s first dog-friendly beach in 30-plus years now open

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County opened its first dog-friendly beach in more than three decades on Wednesday.

The newly designated dog beach is located between the northern boundary of Rockefeller Drive and the southern boundary of Milsap Road in Ormond Beach. The section is open between dawn and dusk seven days a week.

Officials said dog bag dispensers will be available within the designated zone.

When at the beach, officials are asking owners to follow the following rules:

Pet owners must promptly clean up after their dogs, ensuring all feces are properly disposed of.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times. The leash must be no longer than 6 feet.

Dogs must not disturb or harm the dune areas or wildlife inhabiting the beach.

All dogs entering the beach area must have a current rabies vaccination.

To celebrate the opening, Volusia County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the beach just north of the Milsap Road ramp. Attendees are asked to park at Andy Romano Beachfront Park, 839 S. Atlantic Ave.

